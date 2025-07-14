'I think it's awesome': New Art Installation at Bozeman Swim Center Part of City Initiative

BOZEMAN — If you pass by Bozeman Swim Center, you might notice a new wall of murals. That’s all part of a new city initiative to support public art.

“I think it’s awesome. I particularly like the swimmer over here,” said Dave Ward, while pointing to a part of the mural.

Ward – a frequent swimmer at the swim center – saw the new mural for the first time today, admiring it from his car.

I explained to him how it’s part of the city’s Percent for Art initiative that started in 2020, which requires 1percent of construction costs for certain projects to be set aside for public art.

“The main goal of the ordinance is really to formalize that commitment to celebrating art as a part of city-owned projects,” said Jon Henderson, the strategic services director for the city.

“So, this applies to all city projects that are over $500,000 and does exclude some projects like public works and streets and pipes, and such,” he added.

The swim center is the fourth installation the city has done, with past works including the library, fire station off West Kagy, and City Hall.

This specific mural is by artist Dominic Laporte. According to the city, the work evokes a connection between land and water. People around the area are already soaking in the city’s efforts.

“I think that’s amazing, that’s awesome that anyone would want to invest that, kind of, financially into putting art on display on public buildings,” said Brad Lartigue, who lives in the Big Sky area and comes to the swim center once a week.

Lartigue says he’s mainly seen art on electrical boxes around town, so this mural is a positive expansion.

“Arts and anything dealing with the arts, whether it's music, paintings, and things like that, I don’t really think it gets that much attention at all,” said Lartigue.

“I think it definitely helps you appreciate people who are in that world a lot more,” he added.

The installation can be found on the side of the swim center. There is no word yet on the city’s next public art project.