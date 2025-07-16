Belgrade man sentenced to 6 years for fentanyl distribution

A Belgrade man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced today. Justin Olen Brown, 40, will also serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Brown pleaded guilty in February 2025 to the charge. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the case.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials stopped Brown on February 23, 2024, while he was driving near Ramsey, Montana. During the stop, officers observed three lock boxes and various items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, prompting them to apply for a search warrant. This search resulted in the seizure of 173 grams of fentanyl.

In court, Brown acknowledged purchasing the fentanyl pills in Spokane, Washington, to sell them in Montana. He also admitted to making similar trips in the past to acquire fentanyl for distribution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Lowney prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.

