Montana State fans line streets of Bozeman to send undefeated Bobcats off to Frisco

BOZEMAN — The Bobcats boarded a plane to Frisco, Texas on Thursday, and around noon, MSU fans lined the streets of Bozeman to do one thing: “Cheering on our Cats! Go Cats Go!” said one fan.

“I had to come down once I saw when the bus was leaving. I had to come down here and cheer them on as they head down to Frisco,” says another member of the crowd.

WATCH RELATED: Montana State arrives in Frisco to cheers as title game nears

Montana State arrives in Frisco to cheers, well-wishes as title game nears

Fans were sporting all different sorts of Bobcat gear, as well as showing off their homemade signs.

“TNT—for Tommy and Taco. They’re dynamite,” one fan explained as they showed me their sign.

All hoping for one thing this upcoming Monday: “A victory!”

As fans eagerly waited, the Bobcat football team, as well as Coach Brent Vigen, loaded up into two coach buses. And with a police escort, they were off.

Montana State Athletics live-streamed the entire ride, where you could see fans lining the streets all the way from the Bobcat athletic complex to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, where this undefeated team got on a plane and headed to Frisco.