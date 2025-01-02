Longtime Bobcat super-fans excited and hopeful as they make their way to Frisco for FCS title game

BOZEMAN — As many folks know, the Rocking R Bar is a mecca for all things Bobcats. So, what better place to meet up with two longtime super-fans who are about to make the trip to Frisco, Texas for the FCS championship game.

“It’s definitely a part of our life. You have to learn how to dress properly. Especially in the playoff games,” Mary Routhier tells me.

Mary and her husband Gomez Routhier moved to Bozeman 24 years ago.

“We wanted to move out west, and we wanted to learn how to ski powder,” says Gomez.

Mary soon after got a job at the university with the Bobcat Athletics Department.

“One of my employees was a Bobcat fan for a long time. They had a tailgate and invited us to come to the tailgate,” says Mary.

The first game they went to?

“We arrived when the Bobcats hadn’t won a football game in over a year,” Gomez recalls. “And the first game we went to as we were moving in here was the first game they had won. And the total attendance of that game was not quite 800 people."

The rest was history. In the last 24 years, Mary and Gomez have attended every Bobcat football game, give or take around 10 games, both home and away.

“The growth of the football program has been astounding. And here we are in the middle of what I would call the Bobcat football golden era,” says Gomez.

But whether the Bobcats were on a winning streak or a losing streak, for the Routhiers, attending these games is more than a priority.

“The concept had to do about family funding. So, there is Mary’s money. Then there is our money. And the third part of the money is football money,” Gomez tells me.

That funding extends to more than tickets.

“I would be surprised if less than 25% of what I have in my closet does not have Montana State Bobcat relation to it,” Gomez told me, showing off his DonJoy Mafia sweatshirt he got for Christmas.

But being a Bobcat fan hasn't just infiltrated their closet.

“It’s become such a big part of our life. To become a Montana State Bobcat fan has been truly remarkable for both of us,” says Gomez.

“It’s been a blessing,” Mary agreed.

Now, Mary and Gomez cannot wait to fly to Frisco, hoping the Bobcats will get redemption after the 2021 season championship.

“This year's going to be different. We believe that this team, and the leadership of this team, are going to go down to Frisco to knock the damn door down,” Gomez said.

The Routhiers' final message to Bobcat fans, whether you’ll be in Frisco or watching elsewhere?

“If you have gold and blue running through your veins? Then repeat after us: Go Cats Go!”