Spirit of the West excited to fire up Bobcat fans in Frisco as MSU launches fundraiser to cover costs

The 'Vim' of the Spirit of the West Marching Band will soon take to the skies as they travel to support the Bobcat Football team in Frisco, Texas at the FCS National Championship game.

"To come to a college where the football team is winning constantly and the band is constantly alive, it's such an awesome feeling!" Junior Sophia Hahner said.

Getting the marching band to the Lone Star State won't be cheap. According to the MSU News Service, the estimated total to get the marching band to Frisco is around $300,000.

MSU News goes on to say that the NCAA does not provide resources for the bands to accompany their team, and the university does not include it in the budget. They have launched a fundraiser to offset the cost.

But the university made it clear that the band will be traveling to Frisco to support the Cats in their battle against the Bison.

"It's going to be absolutely crazy down there, I'm super excited to go, and it feels like this year is something that we've been building on — and I think this year it's finally going to happen," Seth Norby said.