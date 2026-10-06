Warm Fall Sunshine

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana stays under the influence of a strong ridge of high pressure today, bringing another day of sunshine, dry weather, and temperatures well above seasonal averages. Winds will be lighter than Monday, and no precipitation is expected across the region. Warm afternoons and cool overnight temperatures remain the dominant weather story.

BOZEMAN:

High: 77; Low: 41.

Sunny skies continue with a pleasant fall afternoon. Winds become northwest around 6 mph during the afternoon. Dry conditions persist through the day, followed by mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight.

BUTTE:

High: 75; Low: 35.

Sunny and mild with light winds becoming west-northwest around 5 to 7 mph during the afternoon. No precipitation is expected. Mostly clear conditions continue through the evening and overnight hours.

DILLON:

High: 80; Low: 40.

Sunny skies and continued warm temperatures are expected. Southwest winds around 5 to 7 mph become light through the afternoon. Dry weather continues with mostly clear skies tonight and a cool overnight low near 40 degrees.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 73; Low: 30.

Mostly sunny skies with a pleasant afternoon. Light winds become west-southwest around 6 mph during the afternoon. Dry conditions continue with mostly clear skies overnight and temperatures falling to near freezing by Wednesday morning.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cold Front Moves In Saturday

MOUNTAIN SNOW BY THE WEEKEND

Warm and dry weather remains in place through the remainder of the workweek, although temperatures will slowly trend downward. Confidence continues to increase that a strong weekend weather system will bring significantly cooler temperatures, widespread rain, and accumulating mountain snow. Forecast models indicate some potential for snow reaching lower elevations late Saturday through early next week, but exact snowfall amounts and impacts remain uncertain.