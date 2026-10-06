When the weather finally changes, it REALLY changes

BOZEMAN — After a day with record highs in Dillon and Livingston (Bozeman and Butte were in the hunt), a steady pattern of warm and dry days lasts through the work week. Big changes will move in quickly for the weekend with cooler days with rain and snow.

TONIGHT

Winds calm to a light breeze. overnight lows drop into mainly the 40s under a star-filled sky. No rain, no wind concerns.

TUESDAY - FRIDAY

Shaping up as another warm and dry October day on Tuesday, running well above normal for this time of year. Highs climb to the upper 70s Tuesday, a full 15 degrees above the seasonal average of around 62. That warmth holds through the workweek with mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday through Friday.

SATURDAY - MONDAY

A significant pattern change pushes in Saturday, dropping highs to the mid-60s with afternoon showers. Sunday brings a sharp cold crash to around 42 degrees, roughly 17 degrees below normal, with rain mixing with snow and around an inch of snow possible at lower elevations.

Confidence in the pattern change is increasing, though the exact snowfall totals remain uncertain. If you have outdoor plans for next weekend, keep a close eye on the forecast as details come into focus.