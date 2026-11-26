BOZEMAN — We had a cool mix of clouds and sunshine around southwest Montana on this day before Thanksgiving, but our weather will get more active as we progress through the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend. We can expect variable clouds tonight and early Thursday with breezes beginning to strengthen. It will be chilly, but not bad for late November, with lows in the upper 10s & 20s.

The first of a series of disturbances will approach on Thanksgiving Day. We will have an increase in our wind speed, and there will be some rain and snow showers arriving by Thursday afternoon and evening, but amounts won't be too heavy. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s. A second wave will be on the heels of the first, and it will give us a better chance for rain and snow late Friday and Saturday.

After we get through Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the first two storms, and advisories and warnings east of the divide for wind and mountain snow, Sunday will be a quieter and cooler day with plenty of clouds and highs in the 30s. A third wave will bring light snow and rain showers to some on Monday, and lingering snow showers will be possible over the mountains next Wednesday and Thursday.