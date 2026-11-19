BOZEMAN — "Colder" is the headline this evening in Bozeman, with temperatures dropping to the 20s overnight. Cover any exposed skin before stepping out, and keep outdoor time short. Temperatures recover to a high near 38° Thursday afternoon, still a couple degrees below the seasonal average.

Thursday night, the pattern shifts as snow showers and flurries arrive with about a 60% chance of snow, so plan for slick roads heading into Friday morning. Friday brings more snow showers with a high of only 33°F, running about 7 degrees below normal, with an inch or two of accumulation possible by Friday night.

Saturday looks like the coldest day of the stretch, with a high of just 29°, which is a full 10 degrees below the late-November average. A dusting of snow possible in the morning before skies gradually clear.

The extended pattern keeps Bozeman well below seasonal norms through the weekend and into early next week, with highs stuck in the upper 20s to low 30s and lows dipping into the teens. Conditions dry out by Sunday and stay mostly precipitation-free through at least Tuesday, offering a break from the snow even as the cold lingers.

A slow warming trend then builds late next week as an upper-level ridge moves in, with highs eventually climbing back to near or above normal by next Wednesday and Thursday.