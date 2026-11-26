BOZEMAN — Happy Thanksgiving!

We can expect variable cloudiness across Bozeman this afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. This will transition to rainy and snowy conditions by Friday night, with a couple of inches of accumulation possible by Saturday morning, followed by a chilly weekend with highs in the 30s and a chance for on-and-off rain and snow early next week.

Butte

A mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving with highs in the low 40s will give way to Friday night rain and snow—picking up less than an inch—before settling into a chilly, partly sunny weekend with intermittent snow chances through Tuesday.

Dillon

Breezy, partly sunny weather with highs near 42 will hold through Friday before light overnight snow ushers in a drier, mostly cloudy week with highs staying in the mid-to-upper 30s.

West Yellowstone

Cold, windy conditions with highs in the mid-30s will bring 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night, followed by a brief Saturday night dip near 12 degrees and persistent daily snow through mid-week.