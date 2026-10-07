Sunny & Mild Wednesday

Today's Forecast:

A stretch of beautiful fall weather continues across southwest Montana with sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures running well above average for early October. High pressure remains firmly in control, keeping conditions dry and comfortable across the region.

BOZEMAN:

High: 75; Low: 40.

Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with a pleasant autumn afternoon. Light winds become northwest around 6 mph during the afternoon. Dry weather continues through the evening with mostly clear skies overnight.

BUTTE:

High: 76; Low: 35.

Another sunny and mild day is expected. Winds remain light, becoming west-northwest near 5 mph in the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated, with mostly clear conditions continuing through the night.

DILLON:

High: 79; Low: 40.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue across Beaverhead County. Light southwest winds during the day become calm in the afternoon. Dry conditions persist with mostly clear skies and cool overnight temperatures.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 73; Low: 28.

Sunny conditions dominate with a crisp morning and a pleasant afternoon. Light winds become west-southwest around 5 mph later in the day. Dry weather continues through the evening with temperatures dropping back near freezing overnight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cold front moves in Saturday

COOL WEATHER & SNOW STILL ON TRACK

Dry and mild weather will continue through the end of the workweek, although temperatures will gradually trend cooler with each passing day. Forecast confidence remains high that a strong storm system will arrive this weekend, bringing a sharp cooldown along with widespread rain and mountain snow. Forecast discussions continue to indicate the possibility of snow reaching some lower elevations by late Saturday into Sunday, though snowfall amounts and impacts remain uncertain.