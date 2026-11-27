Today's Forecast

Southwest Montana starts Friday mostly cloudy and relatively mild, but another weather system will move through later today and tonight. Rain and snow will begin developing during the afternoon, especially in the mountains, before colder air changes most precipitation to snow Friday evening and overnight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Winter Weather Advisories

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday evening for portions of Southwest Montana, including the Bozeman Pass and West Yellowstone areas, and continues into Saturday morning. Snow-covered and slippery roads will become increasingly likely overnight, particularly across higher elevations and mountain passes.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Snow Projections By Saturday Morning

BOZEMAN:

High: 42°; Low: 29°.

Mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the lower 40s in the valley. Rain and snow become increasingly likely later today, with precipitation changing to snow tonight. Higher elevations east of Bozeman, including Bozeman Pass, could receive 2 to 5 inches overnight, producing snow-covered and slippery roads.

BUTTE:

High: 40°; Low: 27°.

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy through much of Friday before a chance of rain and snow develops late in the afternoon. Precipitation changes to snow tonight, with around 2 to 4 inches possible in and around Butte. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 PM Friday until 5 AM Saturday.

DILLON:

High: 42°; Low: 29°.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain developing after 4 PM. Southwest winds of 9 to 15 mph are expected during the day. Rain and snow develop tonight before changing to all snow after 1 AM, although snow accumulation in Dillon should remain below one-half inch.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 34°; Low: 23°.

Snow becomes increasingly likely this afternoon, especially after 3 PM. Snow continues tonight with 1 to 2 inches possible around town, while surrounding higher terrain could receive 4 to 8 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 8 PM and continues through 11 AM Saturday.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Travel Impacts Friday Into Saturday

SNOWY TRAVEL TONIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY

The biggest travel concern comes Friday evening through Saturday morning as colder air moves into Southwest Montana and rain changes to snow. Bozeman Pass and other mountain passes could quickly become snow-covered and slippery. The Bozeman Pass forecast calls for roughly 2 to 5 inches of snow Friday night, depending on location, while higher terrain near West Yellowstone could receive 4 to 8 inches.

Travel conditions should improve during the day Saturday as snow ends and skies gradually clear. Sunday looks quieter overall, but the break will not last long. Another system begins spreading snow into the mountains Sunday night, with additional snow possible across Southwest Montana Monday.