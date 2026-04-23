Snow and ice tonight

BOZEMAN – Low pressure will continue to produce wrap around bands of snow Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue over SW Montana through Friday afternoon.

Valley and mountain snow is in the forecast and with colder air digging into the region, look for wet roads to turn icy Friday morning.

This storm system should push to the NE Friday afternoon but the colder N to NE flow aloft will continue into the weekend holding temperatures slightly below normal.

A gradual warming trend is coming by early next week.

