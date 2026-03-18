Smashing record highs through Friday

BOZEMAN – Another impressive warming trend with high potential for new record highs across SW Montana through Friday.

The combination of record highs, dry conditions and gusts afternoon wind all equals higher fire danger especially for lower elevations with dead dry grasslands. A small grassland fire did develop in the High Flat area SW of Bozeman Tuesday afternoon that was eventually brought under control. The point here is becareful with all outdoor activities especially in the late afternoon hours.

A weak disturbance could produce a few isolated showers on Saturday and that will produce slightly cooler temperatures over the weekend.

