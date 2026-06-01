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Slow warming this week with a few more showers by Thursday

Low pressure remains over Northern Montana
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BOZEMAN – Northern Montana will continue to be the focal point for moderate rainfall through Tuesday as an area of Low-pressure is stalled there for another 24 hours.

This system will slowly spin up into Canada by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A weak disturbance could produce a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday across SW Montana and another weak system could bring back a few showers and thunderstorms by Sunday.

Temperatures this week will be warming up and a few lower valleys could see the lower 80s by the end of the week but most of us will likely stay in the upper 60s through the mid 70s.

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