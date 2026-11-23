Today's Forecast:

Areas of dense fog will be the main concern to start Monday across Southwest Montana, especially around Bozeman and Dillon where visibility may fall to a quarter-mile or less. Conditions gradually improve toward midday, with clouds giving way to some sunshine. Temperatures remain chilly with most valleys in the 20s and lower 30s.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Clearing & cool Monday

BOZEMAN:

High: 31; Low: 16.

Areas of dense fog are expected through the morning with significantly reduced visibility at times. Fog gradually lifts toward midday, followed by partly sunny skies this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with temperatures falling into the middle teens.

BUTTE:

High: 35; Low: 14.

Clouds and areas of fog are possible early Monday before conditions gradually improve. Temperatures remain chilly through the afternoon with quieter conditions continuing tonight.

DILLON:

High: 34; Low: 19.

Fog will be possible early with locally reduced visibility before conditions gradually improve later this morning. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine during the afternoon followed by another cold night.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 32; Low: 18.

Cold conditions continue Monday with some lingering clouds and a chance for light wintry precipitation early. Conditions gradually improve through the day, but temperatures remain cold with another chilly night ahead.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL OUTLOOK

Wednesday currently looks like the better travel day across Southwest Montana. Around Bozeman, skies should be partly sunny with temperatures climbing into the lower 40s. Some valley fog could still create localized visibility problems early, but widespread precipitation is not expected.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Wednesday Regional Travel

Thanksgiving Day also starts relatively quiet across Southwest Montana with temperatures around Bozeman reaching the lower 40s. Conditions begin changing later Thursday as the next weather system approaches. Travelers heading west should be more cautious, as accumulating snow could affect some mountain passes Thanksgiving morning.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Regional Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

By Friday, travel conditions become more variable. Rain and snow chances increase around Southwest Montana, with valleys favoring more rain as temperatures warm while higher mountain passes remain more vulnerable to snow. If you're traveling Thursday night or Friday, keep an eye on the forecast because the timing and snow levels with this system will make a big difference in road conditions.