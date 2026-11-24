Today's Forecast

Dense fog and freezing fog will be the main concern early today across portions of southwest Montana. Bozeman has reported visibility around one-quarter mile, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Areas around Dillon are also included in the advisory. With temperatures well below freezing, fog could deposit moisture on untreated roads, bridges and sidewalks, creating localized icy spots.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Foggy Start To Tuesday

If you encounter dense fog, slow down, increase your following distance and use low-beam headlights. With temperatures below freezing and isolated slick spots possible, avoid using cruise control so you can react quickly if traction changes. Conditions improve later this morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies developing across much of the region.

BOZEMAN

High: 37; Low: 21.

Patchy dense fog will remain possible through about 9 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies. Temperatures remain chilly with a high near 37 and light winds. Mostly cloudy skies return tonight with temperatures falling to around 21.

BUTTE

High: 38; Low: 19.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with a high near 38. Butte itself was reporting clear conditions early this morning, although fog has developed in nearby areas including Anaconda, so localized fog remains possible. Winds will be light. Clouds increase tonight with temperatures falling to around 19.

DILLON

High: 37; Low: 21.

Patchy dense fog is possible through about 9 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb to around 37 with south winds of 6 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy skies return tonight as temperatures fall to around 21.

WEST YELLOWSTONE

High: 30; Low: 9.

Patchy fog is possible this morning before clouds gradually give way to more sunshine. Temperatures remain cold with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy skies return tonight with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

Thanksgiving travel

Wednesday remains fairly quiet with increasing clouds and temperatures generally in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day is also relatively quiet for much of southwest Montana, with partly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 30s around West Yellowstone to the middle 40s around Bozeman.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Wednesday Travel Forecast

The pattern becomes more active beginning Thursday night and Friday as Pacific moisture moves into the region. Rain and snow chances increase across the valleys while snow becomes more likely in the mountains. West Yellowstone has snow chances beginning Thursday night with snow likely Friday, while Bozeman, Butte and Dillon see increasing chances for a mix of rain and snow.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

That more unsettled pattern continues through the weekend and into early next week. Colder temperatures combined with repeated disturbances should provide additional opportunities for valley rain and snow along with accumulating mountain snow. For Thanksgiving travelers, the biggest concern appears to shift toward Friday and the weekend, when conditions could become more wintry over mountain passes and higher-elevation roads.