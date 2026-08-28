Cool and wet for your weekend in SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will see cool and somewhat unsettled weather with a mix of sunshine, afternoon clouds and isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing later today. Southern Gallatin, Madison, Beaverhead, and Park Counties will see consistent light rain in the morning before clearing for the next round. The best opportunities for storms will be near the mountains and across far southern Montana during the afternoon and evening hours. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty outflow winds and brief heavy rainfall. Wildfire smoke and haze continue to create periodic air quality concerns, especially during the morning and overnight hours in valley locations. Afternoon west to northwest winds will increase between 10 and 20 mph across many lower elevations.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Scattered Storms Friday Afternoon & Evening

BOZEMAN: High: 75; Low: 54. Partly sunny skies this morning with increasing afternoon clouds and a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms late in the day. Northwest winds increase to around 10 to 15 mph this afternoon with locally higher gusts possible near thunderstorms. Areas of haze and smoke may continue to impact visibility and air quality at times. Partly cloudy skies continue tonight with cool overnight temperatures.

BUTTE: High: 76; Low: 49. Partly sunny skies with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible, especially over nearby mountain ranges. Northwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph this afternoon with occasional gusts above 20 mph possible. Gusty and erratic winds may accompany stronger storms later today. Cooler overnight temperatures return tonight under partly cloudy skies.

DILLON: High: 77; Low: 54. Mostly sunny and warm through the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms developing later today and this evening. West to northwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph with occasional higher gusts possible in open areas. Localized haze from wildfire smoke may continue at times. Partly cloudy tonight with mild overnight lows.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 61; Low: 45. Partly sunny skies with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms expected. Southwest winds increase between 10 and 20 mph this afternoon with gusts near 25 mph possible at times. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible near stronger storms. Cooler temperatures continue overnight with lingering clouds possible.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cooler With Pockets Of Heavy Rain Saturday

COOL AND WET PATTERN FOR THE WEEKEND

Southwest Montana will remain in an unsettled weather pattern through the weekend with daily chances for isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weathre Rain Projections Through Saturday

A more noticeable cool-down arrives Saturday into Sunday as cloud cover increases and a stronger weather system moves into the Northern Rockies, bringing better opportunities for more widespread rainfall and mountain thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures this weekend are expected to fall below seasonal averages across much of the region. The cooler and wetter pattern should help reduce fire weather concerns somewhat and may gradually improve air quality as smoke disperses more efficiently across southwest Montana although winds will consistently stay in the 10-20 mph range.