21-year-old Bozeman man dies in apparent fall near Granite Peak

PARK COUNTY MONTANA — A Bozeman man hiking in the area of Granite Peak was found dead from an apparent fall on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.
According to Park County Sheriff Tad Dykstra, an autopsy will be performed, and Park County will conduct the coroner's investigation because of where the man was found.
The man had been reported overdue on Monday evening.
Because the proximity of the search area was near 3 county lines, numerous agencies and resources responded, including:
Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue
Carbon County/Red Lodge Fire/Search and Rescue
Park County (Montana) Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue
Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office
Park County (Wyoming) Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue
Big Horn County (Wyoming) Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue
Montana Army National Guard
US Air Force
Central Copters (through Gallatin County)
This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.