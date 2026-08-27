21-year-old Bozeman man dies in apparent fall near Granite Peak

PARK COUNTY MONTANA — A Bozeman man hiking in the area of Granite Peak was found dead from an apparent fall on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.

According to Park County Sheriff Tad Dykstra, an autopsy will be performed, and Park County will conduct the coroner's investigation because of where the man was found.

The man had been reported overdue on Monday evening.

Park County Sheriff's Office Facebook A Bozeman man hiking in the area of Granite Peak was found dead from an apparent fall on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.

Because the proximity of the search area was near 3 county lines, numerous agencies and resources responded, including:

Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue

Carbon County/Red Lodge Fire/Search and Rescue

Park County (Montana) Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue

Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office

Park County (Wyoming) Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue

Big Horn County (Wyoming) Sheriff’s Office/Search and Rescue

Montana Army National Guard

US Air Force

Central Copters (through Gallatin County)

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.