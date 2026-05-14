Back to jacket weather

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance will pass through Montana in the next day or two following by a larger and disorganized Low-pressure system this weekend.

Both could produce a few rain or snow showers and both will continue to bring cooler air to the region. The weekend system will knock temperatures down into the lower 40s by Sunday with teens at night in higher elevations and lower valleys into the 20s late weekend.

There could be some scattered rain or snow showers with the weekend system but forecast models today shows this to be highly disorganized meaning off and on rain/snow showers are possible.

