Virginia City pizza shop finds new home on historic boardwalk after lease dispute forced them out

VIRGINIA CITY — The owners of a pizza shop in Virginia City have found a new path forward after being forced out of their original location, opening a new spot on the boardwalk.

Kirk Bob's Pizza now operates from a corner of the patio near the Pioneer Bar and the Virginia City Cafe, in a space that looks like it was plucked right out of the late 1800s.

"Resilience is the word I'm using these days," Kirk Belding said. "It feels really, really good."

"It feels like home!" Shauna Belding said.

Six months ago, existing lease agreements for businesses operating out of state-owned historic properties were cancelled and new lease agreements were issued. The Beldings and other restaurant owners said a 15% gross revenue increase would put their small businesses in the red.

After a Madison County District Court judge dismissed an injunction brought by the Beldings and another restaurant owner, a new concessionaire took over the old pizza shop.

The Beldings signed an agreement in March that allowed them to recover 70% of their equipment from the space. In return, they agreed not to speak disparagingly about the MHC. Other locals, however, have spoken harshly about the situation. An anonymous sponsor put up billboards along highways in southwest Montana.

Kirk got to work drawing up a plan to save his family business, and the community rallied around them.

"We want everything to blend, and we want people to feel like they are really stepping back in time," Shauna said.

WATCH: Former Bob's Place owner opens new pizza place in historic Virginia City

Kirk Bob's Pizza Opens

"It was a tough road to get here, but we are definitely on the other side of a really dark cloud that was hanging over us, and the show must go on!" Shauna said.

Kirk Bob's Pizza celebrates Kirk's legacy, when he brought his homemade pizza recipe to town in 1997. This will be his 28th season on the boardwalk.

Virginia City local Margot Andonian said the reopening means a great deal to the community.

"My soul is elated. I am just so grateful for Kirk and Shauna's resilience. To me it's a representation of the resilience and the old world spirit of Virginia City, and them conquering the odds," Andonian said.

"It's people like this that helped put it together," Kirk said.

"We're really happy to have another summer season in Virginia City. This will be Kirk's 28th season here on the boardwalk and we are looking forward to seeing everybody in Virginia City this summer," Shauna said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

