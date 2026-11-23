BOZEMAN — The stands at Bobcat Stadium were packed Saturday for one of Montana's biggest college football rivalries. By Sunday morning, the crowds had cleared, the tailgates were over and the stadium was quiet.

But the excitement surrounding Montana State's win over the University of Montana was still going strong around Bozeman.

For Conrad Johannes, a recent Montana State University graduate, the Cat-Griz rivalry is about more than just football. He says, growing up in Montana, the passion surrounding the rivalry is something many fans are raised with.

"You're sort of born into it in Montana. So the drive and the passion, sort of the emotions that feed it, start from the age that you understood what football was," Johannes says.

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Johannes traveled from Eastern Montana with his girlfriend to attend the game. He says returning to campus for the rivalry gives him another opportunity to reconnect with the university and fellow Bobcat fans.

"Being able to show up after having graduated and sort of trying to be an adult, if it was, and being able to support that alma mater is so much better. And when you're winning, that makes it all worthwhile," Johannes says.

The excitement also carried into local businesses, which continued seeing both Bobcat and Griz fans visit throughout Sunday.

At Granny's Gourmet Donuts, owner Robbie McWilliams says Sunday brought in even more customers than game day, with families, students and alumni stopping by.

"We had more people today because we have a lot of people in town. We had a lot of families today," McWilliams says.

He also encountered a few disappointed Grizzlies fans, saying he tried to make them feel better after the loss.

The weekend brought plenty of activity to the donut shop, with customers stopping in for breakfast and nearly cleaning out the displays.

McWilliams says he enjoyed watching the game and seeing the Bobcats come away with the win.

"I think we saw a lot of happy alumni and students today. It was great fun to see the Bobcats, and it's great for the city of Bozeman, go Cats!" McWilliams says.

While the stadium has quieted down and many fans are making their way home, the excitement from another Cat-Griz weekend is still being felt throughout the community.

