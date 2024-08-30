Out and About: Whimsical fairies of Bumblewood Thicket return to spread their magic for 5th year

BOZEMAN — Magic is in the air because the fairies of Bumblewood Thicket are back in town! And they’re here to show you their whimsical village.

Mary is an architect who created one of the 20 structures displayed in this year's fairy village. I asked Mary what inspired her fairy candy store.

“It just feels right for fairies. I have two little boys who love candy. Maybe more than me? But it just felt right to have small magic things also want to have candy,” says Mary.

Cassidy Powers

Each structure has its own unique story, just like Mary’s candy shop—Which is conveniently placed right next to the Tooth Fairy Academy.

Pinky is another artist. She included cultural aspects from the Philippines in her Urukay summer home.

“We call it wooly in the Philippines. It’s from a palm tree. It's a tribal house, and they do have houses like this,” says Pinky.

Random Acts of Silliness, in partnership with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and the City of Bozeman, has helped bring Bumblewood Thicket to life for the last 5 years.

“The fairies are always around, all the time. You just might not know it. And once a year, they really invite the community into their space for us to see how they live,” says EJ Porth, the assistant director for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust.

And the community is ready for the fairies, considering last year around 18,000 visitors felt the magic of Bumblewood Thicket. And this year, they expect even more.

Cassidy Powers

“We know that building trails isn’t enough. You really have to pull people in. And an installation like this is a magical experience and an invitation to families to maybe go a little bit outside their comfort zone,” says EJ.

This magical fairy community is hidden away in the forest behind Glen Lake Rotary Park, and these trails are friendly for all ages.

“I think everyone has a bit of a connection to the fairies. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, we all want to believe in something, right? And magic is just something that connects us all,” says EJ.

If you want to come experience the magic, as well as support artists who’ve spent months creating these intricate structures, Bumblewood Thicket is open to the public from Friday, Aug. 30 until September 22.

For more information on this fairy village, including schedules, maps, and artist information, visit the Random Acts of Silliness website.