BOZEMAN — If you’re currently working on home improvements, or you’re just looking for something to do this weekend, this week's Out and About is for you! The Southwest Montana Building Industry Association is hosting a home improvement expo, and everyone's invited.

“So, the chaos is about to commence. We just finished putting up all the pipe and drapes,” says Amber Docken.

Watch the story here:

Out and About: SWMBIA Home Expo set for Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Amber is the president of South West Montana Building Industry Association, or SWMBIA. She tells me about an event they’re hosting this weekend in the Brick Breeden Field House at Montana State: their annual home improvement expo.

“Exhibitors from all over come in and they showcase everything that they have. So, for example we have roofers and painters and decks and lighting. Really anything you can think of home based,” Amber tells me.

This expo might not look like much now, but Amber tells me over the next few days, the Brick will be hustling and bustling with over 100 local companies. Companies such as Buffalo Restoration, Kenyon Noble, CU Electric and more, all setting up their stations. In fact, when I was there chatting with Amber the first of these home improvement companies started rolling in.

“So, anybody thinking about doing remodels or building? This is the place to be this weekend. We have the experts here at their booths ready to talk to you,” says Amber.

Amber says even if you’re not currently working on home improvements?

“It’s pretty fun. A lot of our exhibitors do games. It's a fun atmosphere. You can win other prizes at other booths. So even if you’re just looking and getting ideas, you’re not actively doing anything? It will still be fun to come up here and check it out,” she says.

Cassidy Powers

This event is free, although any donations or cans of food for local food banks are appreciated. There’s also a raffle at this event, with proceeds going towards scholarships for Gallatin College students going into the trades.

The event starts this Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.