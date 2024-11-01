Out and About: Opera Montana presents first-ever Spanish language opera, 'Maria de Buenos Aires'

BOZEMAN — This November, Opera Montana is bringing the immersive art of tango opera to Bozeman with its first-ever Spanish-language show, "Maria de Buenos Aires".

"I’ve never—even in the United States—I've never been able to be a part of an all-Spanish production which is just how rare this piece and Spanish language performances are in the United States," says performer Schyler Vargas.

Laura Friedrich-Tejero and Schyler Vargas play two of the main characters in the show, Maria and El Payador.

Laura tells me it was a dream to get cast as Maria after she auditioned but was rejected for the role eight years ago.

"Eight years later, someone in Bozeman came across this video and messaged me, 'I'm the artistic director of Opera Montana, would you be interested in working in Montana?' and I said, this can only be a scam but let's go for it!" Laura recalls.

The plot involves a surreal depiction of a poor girl named Maria who is seduced by the art of tango—ultimately leading to her death—and sweeping the audience into the underworld as Maria’s spirit comes back to haunt the city.

Laura says, "Maria is an abstract character portrayed in the topics of life, death, and resurrection."

Though subtitles will be included in the experience—Laura says the tango and authentic music, rather than words, will help you feel it.

"The special thing about the choreography and dance is that it’s not the show without the tango influence. I mean, just watching tour dancers live is worth the ticket price," says Schyler.

In partnership with Bozeman's Raison D'etre dance project and performed at the Armory Music Hall, a gourmet Argentinian dinner will also be included in some of the ticket packages.

"It’s just really exciting how different cultures that have ever worked together before are now working together, creating something that has also never been done here before," says Laura.

"Maria de Buenos Aires" will runs Nov. 8-10. Visit the Opera Montana website for ticketing info.