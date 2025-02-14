Out and About: Museum of the Rockies celebrates Valentine's Day with birds, bees—and dinosaurs?

BOZEMAN — You may not think of dinosaurs when you think of love and romance. But on Valentine's Day, the Museum of the Rockies (MOR) is hosting a prehistoric date-night event, Pour and Roar: Raptors & Romance.

Watch the story here:

Museum of the Rockies celebrates Valentine's Day with birds, bees—and dinosaurs?

“You know the bees and the birds, but do you know about the dinosaurs?” asked Ashley Hall.

Hall is the outreach program manager at MOR and started working at the museum in 2021.

“This was my sort of dream event that I started in 2021, and with our paleontology department and our history departments, it's a multi-department event,” she said.

And she chose February 14, Valentine's Day, as the date.

“You know, adults just want to have fun and when you're trying to find something to do on Valentine's Day and you don't want to make a reservation, come to Museum of the Rockies,” said Hall. “We also have the opportunity to learn about how dinosaurs mated or did not mate. It's all fun speculation because we have very little evidence.”

The evidence they do have will be on display during the celebration.

WATCH RELATED: Move over, Big Mike—SUE the T. rex arrives at MOR

Move over, Big Mike—Sue the T. rex arrives at Museum of the Rockies

“The history department will be bringing historic wedding dresses from our collection and then the paleontology department will be bringing out dinosaur eggs, some babies. We are actually known for having the very first dinosaur embryos in Montana, in the world, which is really exciting.

As for other activities, Hall said, "Some dino figure drawing. Take this sort of like, a figure drawing that you would do in, like, an art class with a nude model but think dinosaur. Every year we host about 200 people and it’s so much fun,” said Hall.

Wine and appetizers are also included. If you'd like to join in on the fun, you can find more information at the Raptors & Romance web page.