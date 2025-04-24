Out and About: From Butte to the Pacific—‘Columbia River Canoe Project’ hits The Ellen Theatre

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Film Society is bringing a sweeping story of adventure, endurance, and coming-of-age to the big screen for one night only. "The Columbia River Canoe Project" will be shown at The Ellen Theatre on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m., offering local audiences a chance to experience a 1,300-mile journey like no other.

The award-winning documentary follows cousins Robert Lester and Braxton Mitchell as they canoe from the Continental Divide near Butte all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

“Getting to show it to people in Montana has really been some of the rewarding parts,” Lester says.

While the cousins paddled every mile together, Lester says it’s his younger cousin Braxton who truly became the heart of the story.

“Really it’s the story of Braxton, this kid with me who had never been on a journey like this—a kid who had never been in a canoe—and now all of a sudden he's going all the way to the ocean,” Lester says.

As Braxton says in the film, “Definitely never worked this hard before, but if it was easy, everyone would do it.”

The story hasn’t stayed confined to the screen. Lester has been visiting schools across Montana to speak about the journey and encourage young people to chase their goals.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Butte canoeists start 1,200-mile journey to Pacific Ocean

“Especially me and Braxton weren’t all that old, and Braxton especially just graduated high school, and I think it just shows whatever your dreams are and whatever goals you have, you can get them done,” Lester says.

The film was also produced by a team of young, local filmmakers who captured the expedition’s physical and emotional challenges while showcasing the terrain’s natural beauty.

“The videographers especially did well was showing just how diverse the landscape was between Montana all the way to the ocean,” Lester says.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Canoe trip from Butte to the Pacific Ocean to be featured in new documentary

Lester says this is a story the Bozeman community will relate to, and he’s hoping they’ll show up to support the crew that made it possible.

“Bozeman is an outdoor community and a river community in a lot of ways. I hope the people of Bozeman can make it out to see the film and really just hope they can come support their local filmmakers,” Lester says.

It’s a story of grit, growth, and the great outdoors, told one paddle stroke at a time.

After Friday's screening at the Ellen, there will be a discussion session with Robert Lester and American Rivers Northern Rockies Conservation Director Zach Waterman. Click here for more information.