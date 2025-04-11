BOZEMAN — For years, the Anderson School has been enchanting audiences with its student productions. This year, they're inviting the community to fly with Peter Pan and the Darling children to the magical world of Neverland.

"It's not, like, an elementary or middle school play!" exclaimed Kelsey, who plays Wendy Darling in the production.

Watch the story here:

Out and About: Anderson School's production of 'Peter Pan' ready to take flight

What makes this production special is the collaborative effort behind it: "So many people come to make costumes, to help people fly, to make the sets… everybody is so incredible. It really all comes together – like a quilt! Everybody puts in their part!" Kelsey said.

This theatrical quilt is made up of actors ranging from 3rd grade to 8th grade. And when they say "fly," they mean it—literally.

"So this guy from Kentucky, he's with the company CFX, he came and he's our flight director," Kelsey explained. "So he basically set up, he put up the wires… all the actual mechanics and he's been teaching us, showing us how to do everything – training everybody!"

Lucy, who portrays Mary Darling, shared her excitement about the opportunity: "I was just super excited, and super thankful that I get to do this!"

Grayson, who completes the trio as John Darling, highlighted another unique aspect of the Anderson Productions: "I love this play – and all plays – because fourth graders get to know eighth graders. So, in most schools, a fourth grader will never get to know an eighth grader, but in this play fourth graders and talking to eighth graders…and everybody knows each other, it's like a big happy family."

If you're ready to take flight with Peter Pan and the Darling children, tickets are still available online. The show will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For those feeling spontaneous, tickets may also be available at the door.

