Wybe deVries was transported very peacefully from this earth into his Heavenly Home at the age of 97, by his gracious, loving Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of November 20, 2026.

Wybe was the first-born child of Willem and Wietske (Hayma) deVries on August 1, 1929, in Bristum, Friesland. He immigrated to Canada in 1948 and worked various jobs. Wybe married Greta (Geertsma) and the family moved to Tucson, AZ in 1960 for Greta’s health concerns. He became a landscaper and took care of many beautiful homes in Tucson.

Greta passed away in 1979, so Wybe met and married Eloise Potter in 1981. After his retirement, Wybe and Eloise moved to Douglas, Georgia in 2006 and then relocated to Bozeman, Montana in 2017.

He is survived by his 2 children, Joan (Al) Bos, Bill (Sue) deVries; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; siblings, Charles (Stella) deVries, Francis (Mary) deVries, Owen (Johanna) deVries, Jane (Peter) Dykstra, Freda (Albert) Kiers; in-laws, Klaske (John) deVries, Jeannette (Bob) deVries, as well as many other friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willem and Wietske; stepmother, Wietske (VanderMeulen); spouses, Greta and Eloise; brothers, John and Bob; and sister, Alice (John) Bergman.

Services will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

