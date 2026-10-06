Obituary: Lynn Louise (Fischer) Murphy

Lynn Louise (Fischer) Murphy was born July 22, 1957, in Winner, SD, to Irene (Spinar) and Vern Fischer. She passed away on September 26, 2026. Her parents farmed and ranched until Lynn was 6, after which they moved to Omaha, NE. Several years later, they moved to Rapid City, SD.

Lynn was a feminine girly girl but was a fierce protector of those she loved. In grade school, when boys picked on her sister, Teresa, Lynn didn’t hesitate to beat them up. Growing up, she enjoyed water and snow skiing, exploring the Black Hills, and being outside. She was a very hard worker, never afraid to get her hands dirty, ready to try anything once, and always all-in on whatever needed to be done— “We’re marching into battle? I’ll be right by your side.” She loved her family, Jesus, antiques, decorating, flea markets, shopping and looking for a bargain, music, baking, flowers, rocks, and trees, especially pine trees and the pinecones they dropped. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she continued Santa Claus gifting until Alicia and Aaron were well into their 40s. Lynn always bloomed where she was planted and lived the motto, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

Lynn met her husband, Richard Murphy, when she was in the 9th grade and he in the 10th grade, attending Stevens High School in Rapid City, SD. Her smile and kindness won his heart. They dated until their marriage on May 22, 1976. After their marriage, they worked and lived on the ranch where Richard grew up. Lynn loved the ranch life, the ranch community, being a Mom and a helper. They grew a large garden and Lynn canned, pickled, and froze all the vegetables they needed each year. Lynn joined the Cowbelles, women’s Jaycees, the St. Anthony Catholic Church Women’s Guild, and sold Tupperware to meet and make lifelong friends.

Lynn and Richard had 3 children. Alicia Marie, Charles Emmanuel, and Aaron Thomas. Charles Emmanuel died in Lynn’s arms hours after his birth. Lynn was there for Alicia and Aaron as a shoulder to lean on, a guide for what is right, kind, and beautiful, and demonstrated steadfast Love. Alicia grew to share her Mom’s love for baking and cooking. Aaron feels his Mom’s tender heart in his heart every day.

In the summer of 1985, while Richard was gone during the week working in Rapid City, Lynn rode a motorcycle daily to check cattle and run pumps to water them. In the fall of 1985, they moved to Watertown SD. Lynn worked nights at a Super 8 Hotel to support the family while Richard went to school. In 1987, they moved to a suburb of San Antonio, TX. In the spring of 1988, she opened a Daylight Donut shop and operated this 24/7 business until she sold it in 1992. She was part of a bell choir and a Ladies Bunco group at church, hosted a Christmas cookie-decorating event for friends and family for many years, and volunteered at a local food pantry. She was also a member of two bible study groups, one for over 25 years, and started a neighborhood Bunco group to get to know her neighbors when they moved into the last home they built in Bulverde, TX. Lynn had a hand in every aspect of building their last home in Bulverde, making it a truly wonderful reflection of her beautiful spirit.

Between selling the donut shop and being diagnosed with MS in 2012, she held a number of jobs, mostly as an administrative assistant and in accounting roles. With her strong faith in Jesus, she was always at peace with whatever life dealt her. In June of 2023, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Throughout all the steps of that remorseless disease, she maintained her beautiful smile, gentleness, kindness, and appreciation of the beauty in God’s creation. Even to the end, she thanked people and smiled when they did something for her, expressed concern for others’ problems, and smiled for those she loved and was loved by. She picked flowers and carried them with her daily, they were a constant source of happiness and comfort for her. A perfect companion to her beautiful soul.

She is survived by her husband Richard; daughter Alicia Murphy of Livingston, MT; son Aaron Murphy of Belgrade, MT; sister Teresa Horsley of Medford, OR; and sister Diane (Scott) Sharp of Lakeland, FL. She is preceded in death by son, Charles Emmanuel; and her parents, Vern and Irene Fischer.

Two celebrations of Lynn’s life will be held. The first on October 17, 2026, at 11:00am at the Meade County Community Hall, 19617 Ball Field Rd, Union Center, SD 57787 followed by a lunch reception. The second will be held November 07, 2026, at Hillside Fellowship Church, 7055 US Hwy 281 N Spring Branch, TX at 11:00 a.m., followed by an open house with finger food and snacks at Lynn and Richard’s home at 2940 Highland Breeze, Bulverde, TX 78163.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations supporting single mothers or women overcoming domestic violence.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]