Obituary: LaVonne Marie Schell

LaVonne was born to Peter and Helen Alberda in Seattle, WA on August 23, 1943, and went to heaven on August 24, 2026. She spent her youth first in Bozeman and then in Belgrade. She graduated from Belgrade High School in 1961. She attended Montana State College in Bozeman before getting married to Roger Schell, her high school sweetheart (and best friend’s brother) in 1962.

LaVonne was a stay-at-home Mom to her four well-loved children. She also worked as a very skilled and adept secretary throughout her life. She was a church secretary for several churches as well as a college President. She eventually retired in 2012 after working as a legal secretary in Monterey, CA.

Since LaVonne was married to an Air Force officer, they were able to travel around the world for work and pleasure, although they never lived overseas. During Roger’s career, they lived in Massachusetts, Alabama (only 9 months), Maryland, and finally Pacific Grove near Monterey, California, where they both eventually retired. LaVonne and Roger moved to Eugene, OR about three years ago to be closer to family.

LaVonne loved cooking and entertaining. She kept in touch with the many, if not all of the friends she made along life’s path. Her Christmas card list was likely 100 names long. Friends and family from all parts of the country and overseas would visit her and Roger. They were a well-respected and well-loved couple.

LaVonne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Roger; her daughter, Barbara Cromartie (husband Josh); sons, David (wife Kristi), Daniel (wife Kim) and Jon (wife Ara) and her sister, Carolee Ehresman (husband Roy). She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Helen Alberda and also by her brother, Dale and his wife Janine Alberda. She had 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered by all as loving, kind and gentle. If you needed a friend, she would be there for you. Her children call her “Blessed.”

A Visitation will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman on Wednesday, September 2nd from 4 until 6 P.M. Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Thursday, September 3rd at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. Private family burial will take place at Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

