Kathleen A. Powell passed away on November 12, 2026, at her home in Bozeman, Montana, her struggle with lung cancer finally over. Born in Topeka, Kansas, on September 15, 1950, she was 76.

Kathy was a good woman, strong, generous, good-humored, and always eager to take on a new challenge. Mind you, some of those challenges kicked her butt, but tackle them she did.

Starting as a scrawny teenager, she set National records in swimming and was Missouri Valley AAU swimmer of the year in addition to winning a suitcase full of medals. This was an early example of Kathy’s drive for excellence, a goal she set for herself in almost everything she did.

After High School, she attended the University of Kansas, graduating with honors in 1972. From there, Kathy moved to Kansas City and sought out and was mentored by leaders in the field of conservation.

In 1980, Kathy married Steve Griswold, whom she had met in her college days at KU. Together they moved to Wisconsin, settling in the Stevens Point area.

It was in Wisconsin that Kathy seemed to blossom. She was drawn to environmental education and stayed active in that field for the next 25 years. She helped start a waste management service (Recycling Connections) and worked there for many years. Part of her role with this business was to teach recycling and composting classes and facilitate compost bin sales across the state. She actively composted at home and earned the moniker of “Compost Queen of Wisconsin”. In 2010, she was awarded Recycler of the Year by the Associated Recyclers of Wisconsin.

Kathy also loved plants, so she completed the time and training to become a Master Gardener. Eventually, she was elected president of the Master Gardeners of Wisconsin and selected as Wisconsin Master Gardener of the year. Kathy was also heavily involved with the North Central Conservation Trust, a regional land conservation group. And yes, there is a trend emerging here.

In her spare time, Kathy got into local politics and was elected to the local Town Board, focusing on farmland preservation and protection. This foray into politics was one challenge she was happy to be done with.

Among all the other stuff she was into, she was also a mother to Bryce, born in 1983. She took an active part in his education and extracurricular activities, shuttling kids around the state to various soccer tournaments and other events.

After Kathy and her husband retired in 2010, it was time to move west to Montana, where their son lives. Rest and relaxation would be the logical next step, but that wasn’t her style. Once settled in Montana, she almost immediately joined the Bozeman Women’s Activity Group (BWAGs) as a way to meet people, integrate into the community and hike into the beautiful mountains of southwest Montana. Closer to home in Bozeman, she was a charter member of the local neighborhood association, eventually becoming its president. This in turn led to involvement with various Bozeman committees and groups dealing with policies and issues across the city. More awards for that work.

There was much more to Kathy than working on this or accomplishing that. She loved to garden and would spend hours weeding, talking to her plants and trying to find just the right place for them to grow. Her gardens were sublime, and working in them was her happy place. Her husband will be seeking gardening help next year. Besides gardening, other interests included camping, hiking, skiing, travel, cooking, and collecting stuff she was going to read later.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Steve Griswold of the home, son Bryce Griswold of McAllister, Montana, and brother Bruce Powell and nephew Clay Powell from Portland, Oregon. There’s also a slew of other relatives, friends, and acquaintances scattered across the country. Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Bernice Powell, from Topeka, Kansas.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Cancer Center at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital as well as other departments and individuals involved in her care. They were excellent. Also, thanks to the many friends and neighbors who supported Kathy in so many ways, from preparing meals to words of support and encouragement. It was more than we could have hoped for.

Kathy was one of a kind and touched the lives of many. She will be greatly missed, and her passing leaves a void not easily filled. She did not wish to have a funeral service, but a memorial celebration of sorts is planned for when the weather warms sometime next spring or summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]