Jeanette Ruth Spitler, 83, passed away on November 10, 2026, following a courageous ten-year battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia where she lost her voice but never lost her undaunted spirit.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 31, 1943, Jeanette was a woman of deep warmth, independence, and adventurous spirit who lived life to the fullest. She studied at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Michigan, and went on to build a respected career in skincare and wellness. As a board-certified electrologist, she founded a medically oriented practice, Cameo Electrolysis, in Michigan in 1996. In 2008 Jeanette fulfilled a lifelong dream of living in the Rocky Mountains when she relocated to Bozeman, Montana, where she successfully expanded her business under the name Cameo Esthetics.

In Montana, Jeanette embraced the mountain lifestyle she loved. An avid skier, she found endless joy in the outdoors, music, travel, and staying active through fitness. She also held a special place in her heart for animals, especially her beloved cat-friends. While she made her home out West, Jeanette maintained deep roots in Michigan and considered the Tabaczka family of Manistee to be her adopted family.

Jeanette is survived by her beloved son, Justin Peter "Pete" Spitler, a journalist and novelist of whom she was especially proud. She is also survived by her brother, James Lyons, and her devoted life partner, Ronnie Tabaczka. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary E. Lyons and Albert Lon Lyons; her sisters, Mary Lou Herec and Lorraine Ventimiglia; and her brothers, Albert Lyons Jr., Robert Lyons, and Ronald Lyons.

Throughout her life, Jeanette was blessed with wonderful companionship, most notably her lifelong friend, Carolyn Wood. During the last decade, as she navigated Alzheimer's and dementia, Jeanette and her family deeply cherished the compassionate care, kindness, and friendship provided by Heather Flowers, Ethel Kalonde, Aubrey Hancock, and Trina Rainey, as well as the dedicated nurses and staff at Enhabit Hospice.

Jeanette will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee, Michigan, alongside her life partner, Ronnie Tabaczka. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanette's honor to the Alzheimer's Association or a local animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.