James “Rob” Anderson, 30, of Belgrade, MT passed away surrounded by his family on November 11, 2026.

Rob was born to Vicki Stiavnicky and James “Rick” Anderson on December 15, 1995, in Red Lodge, MT. He grew up in Belgrade where he graduated from Belgrade High School.

Following high school, he was a talented carpenter who worked in framing. Outside of work, Rob enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, swimming, playing video games, and spending time with family and friends.

Above all, Robby was so proud of his son James and just loved being a dad. He was also very close with his mother Vicki and loved spending time with her as well as his three big sisters that love him dearly.

Rob was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph Leonard Rehard (Maternal) and grandmother, Pat Foccoracci (paternal).

He is survived by his parents, Vicki Stiavnicky and James “Rick” Anderson; son, James Ray Anderson (and James’ mom Kaylene Dues-Carey); sisters, Gabriela Rehard, Amanda Stiavnicky, and Erica Slape; as well as 5 nieces and 3 nephews.

Services will be held in the future when all family can gather.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

