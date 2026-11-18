Ask us about our dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa and we would say that he was a man of quiet strength. From the day George Kingma was born on September 27, 1931, in Grangeville, Idaho, he was steady, humble, and content. He found joy in simple blessings and in the people he loved. He always gave and never took.

The son of Gerben Kingma and Minnie Sloot, George grew up with older siblings, Grace, Herman, and Winnie on the family farm in Grangeville, ID. At the wedding festivities of Clarence and Winnie Danhof, he met and fell in love with Clarence's sister, Thressa "Teddy" Danhof. On October 26, 1951, they married, and George adored his beloved Teddy for almost 69 years. Together they raised five children who are dearly loved: Tom (Judy), Phyllis (Fred), Janice, Ken (Sandy), Tammy (Jerry), and honorary son/nephew, Tim Danhof.

George believed in honest work and in being a contributing member of society, and he kept working until the age of 93. For many years he was a farmer, where his favorite saying was, “Go get a bigger hammer!" In his later years, he drove for Enterprise Rent-A-Car and was proud to keep showing up and pitching in. Throughout the duration of his life and long driving career, he remarkably never received a single traffic citation, although he was well known to speed (just a little bit) and do cookies in the Kmart parking lot (when the ice conditions were just right).

When he wasn't working, you could find him at the bowling alley, where he was an avid bowler for many years and shared many a dryly delivered joke with friends. Sometimes you didn’t know he was joking until you saw the sneaky twinkle in his eye.

George and Teddy attended Bozeman Christian Reformed Church for the fullness of their years, where they made many friends and memories.

The things we admire most about our dad and grandpa are the simple ones. He was content and satisfied with what he had, and he never needed more. He was fiercely independent and never wanted to be a burden to anyone. His greatest desire was to provide for his family and to be a blessing to others, and he was generous to the very end.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the age of 95, George went home to heaven in Bozeman, Montana.

Most excited to welcome him is his beloved wife, Teddy. Also waiting for him are his parents; his daughter, Phyllis; his grandsons, Trevor and Travis; and his son-in-law, Jerry. He is survived by his children, Tom, Janice, Ken, and Tammy; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He will be dearly missed, always loved and never forgotten.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church, 324 N 5th Avenue. Please join us in celebrating a life well-lived. A luncheon reception will follow the service.

Memorial donations in George's name may be made to Stillwater Hospice or go to The Bowl and bowl one for George.

George and Teddy will be interred at a later date in a private family graveside service.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

