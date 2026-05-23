BOZEMAN — It was a sunny, perfect-for-running morning off Bozeman Pass, where runners gathered for the 38th annual Frank Newman Spring Relay and Marathon.

“We just want people to get out and run and have a social group to run with,” said Tracy Dougher.

Tracy and her husband, Frank, have lived in the Bozeman area for 25 years. The two are involved in Big Sky Wind Drinkers, the local running group behind this marathon and half marathon. The race was the idea of Frank Newman, one of the original founders of the group.

Now, Tracy and Frank are the organizers of the race. It’s a tradition they strive to keep alive.

“It’s an opportunity to, you know, shake off the cobwebs and get out and do a spring run for our runners,” said Tracy.

WATCH: A glimpse into the 38th annual Frank Newman Spring Relay and Marathon

No Frills, All Fun: 38th Annual Frank Newman Race from Bridger Canyon to Livingston

As she explains, the full route starts in Bridger Canyon and ends at Sacajawea Park in Livingston.

“This is one of the runs they came up with to, kind of, connect Bozeman to Livingston ,” said Tracy.

“He just wanted people to get out and run,” she added. “One of the mottos of our wind drinkers is just not how fast one runs, but that they run.”

Tracy also says this is America’s cheapest marathon, at $20 dollars.

“And you get a sandwich at the end!” she said.

It’s a race well-loved by the runners.

“This is the first half marathon I ever did, so I enjoy that,” said one runner, Randy.

“I love that it’s so small and there’s no bibs and there’s no hype. It’s just we line up and then it’s like, ‘ok go,’” said runner Kari Collver, whose done the race multiple times.

“It’s, you know great views. Going to Livingston for a meal, that sounds like a blast to me,” said Kevin Rhoades, who was running this race for the first time.

“Looks like a perfect day for a run," he added.