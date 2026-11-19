BILLINGS, Mont. — This Saturday marks the 125th Brawl of the Wild, but before the Bobcats take the field, two other Montana bobcats are getting some attention.

Meet Sonny and Goldie, two bobcats living behind the scenes at ZooMontana in Billings.

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ZooMontana’s Sonny and Goldie bring a different kind of Bobcat spirit ahead of Brawl of the Wild

“Right now we’re at our bobcat habitat. This is a special habitat we have behind the scenes,” said Kelsey Hess, ZooMontana’s development director.

Hess shared the unique story of the two furry friends, beginning with Sonny.

“Sonny was found presumably orphaned and ended up in someone’s home in their rabbit hutch, which is not a good home for a bobcat,” Hess said.

ZooMontana received a call from Montana WILD and jumped at the opportunity to take in the baby bobcat and build him a habitat. But before Sonny even arrived, the zoo received another call.

“We got the call that they had another bobcat,” Hess said.

Enter Goldie, another orphaned cub who was found on the side of the road in southwest Montana. Sonny was found in northwest Montana.

When the two came together about a year ago, their different personalities quickly became apparent.

“Goldie came to us as the more timid, younger female. Sonny came to us as the more protective, growly male,” said Jessica Hart, president and CEO of ZooMontana.

Hart has worked closely with Sonny and Goldie, the first bobcats to call ZooMontana home.

“They are doing well. They are learning behaviors of bobcats,” Hart said.

But it is hard to talk about bobcats in Montana without mentioning Montana State. Sonny and Goldie have unique ties to the university, starting with their names.

“Sonny and Goldie came to us last year about November, so right before Brawl of the Wild,” Hart said.

Then the Bobcats, the team that is, went on to win a national championship.

“I think these bobcats are part of the luck,” Hart said.

“Oh yeah, we think they’re very good luck,” Hess added.

Now, with this year’s Brawl of the Wild just around the corner, the cats may have another chance to bring some luck. Their rivals, however, are not far away.

“We have both animals of the Brawl of the Wild. We have three grizzly bears, and we have two bobcats. It is a fun way to celebrate the large game of Montana here in Billings,” Hart said.

But Sonny and Goldie are bringing more than luck and game-day spirit to the Treasure State.

“When the zoo came to us and said, ‘We’ve got these two animals. We want to make animal ambassadors out of them. Teach people about conservation and wildlife,’ MSU saw this as a natural opportunity,” said Michael Becker, vice president of communications for Montana State.

Through a partnership, Montana State has provided funding to ZooMontana to help make that goal a reality.

“They get to be ambassadors for their species, where they get to teach people about conservation efforts,” Hess said.

For now, Sonny and Goldie remain behind the scenes as they continue their work at ZooMontana. The zoo hopes to introduce the bobcats to the public soon, giving visitors a chance to experience some Bobcat magic for themselves.

To learn more about Sonny and Goldie, click here.