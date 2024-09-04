Watch Now
'Women's Build Day' aims to empower women who are building their own homes

HELENA —  Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is looking for 40 women volunteers to work alongside women who are building their own homes to provide a better future for their families.

According to the executive director of Habitat for Humanity, Jacob Kuntz, women are underrepresented in the building trades, but "75 percent of Habitat families are led by women."

Kuntz says the event is an opportunity to "bring attention to their effort and encourage women from the area to support their sacrifice in building their homes."

On September 7th, volunteers and homebuilders will work side-by-side on two homes in East Helena's Highland Meadows subdivision, putting up exterior and interior walls.

Volunteers are not required to have any building experience, but during the build day, they will receive a safety orientation and training.

Habitat for Humanity will give lunch and a t-shirt to all volunteers, and tools, protective gear, and supplies will be provided.

You can find where to volunteer here.

