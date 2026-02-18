Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grandfather charged with negligent homicide in death of 3-year-old with spina bifida

Cox and daughter Nicole Boyer both held on $500,000 bond in connection with 3-year-old's death
Christorpher Cox, 48, is charged with felony negligent homicide in the death of his 3-year-old grandson who was found dead in his Lima home in October 2025.
Toddler born with spina bifida found dead in home Lima home
DILLON — A Lima grandfather has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with the death of his 3-year-old grandson who had spina bifida and was found deceased in their home.

Christopher Michael Cox, 48, faces felony negligent homicide and misdemeanor child endangerment charges in the death of the toddler. Cox is accused of causing the death by failing to provide basic needs and necessary care to sustain the child's life.

The charges stem from an incident where authorities found the boy deceased in an upstairs room of the Lima home. The child's mother, Nicole Boyer, was previously charged with felony deliberate homicide after calling police in October 2025 and allegedly saying, "just take me to jail" and "he didn't die today."

Court documents for Cox that were filed on Jan. 27, 2026, reveal that a Dillon doctor confirmed the boy was born with spina bifida and was immobile due to his disability. The documents describe the home as "squalid and unsanitary."

Other young children in the home told police they recalled hearing the baby crying but believed the child was dead when they no longer heard his cries, according to court documents.

Both Cox and Boyer are being held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $500,000 bond each. The three other children have been removed from the home.

Cox faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine if convicted. A hearing is scheduled for both Cox and Boyer next week.

