Historic Izaak Walton Inn to shutdown due to financial reasons

ESSEX — A historic hotel in Essex near Glacier National Park will be shutting down in the coming weeks.

An employee at the Izaak Walton Inn, which is owned and operated under LOGE Glacier, asked to remain anonymous but confirmed to MTN that the historic hotel will officially close to the public the first week of March.

The employee tells MTN that the hotel is closing due to company-wide financial hardship and that all employees must be moved out of employee housing by March 4.

The employee said this will affect 17 full-time employees and that all reservations booked after March 2 will be canceled.

LOGE purchased the historic hotel in December 2022.

MTN News has reached out to LOGE for comment, but has yet to hear back from the company.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help employees laid off at the Izaak Walton Inn.