Woman pleads not guilty in Butte overdose death

BUTTE - An Oregon woman pleaded not guilty this morning in Butte District Court in connection with the overdose death of a Butte woman last year.

Kassey Trump is charged with felony negligent homicide and misdemeanor tampering with or fabricating evidence in the October death of a Butte woman. Trump and Brandi Miller are accused of restraining Sarah Benson with duct tape and plastic wrap to prevent her from flailing around as she was overdosing on methamphetamine and other drugs.

Trump remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.