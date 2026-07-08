BOZEMAN — As recent immigration enforcement activity continues to impact Gallatin County, one woman says fear has become part of daily life for many members of the local Spanish-speaking community.

Tuesday, the nonprofit Bienvenidos a Gallatin Valley told MTN News it cannot officially verify how many people have been detained following recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area, but estimates the number could be as high as 150.

WATCH: Bozeman immigrant community gripped by fear as ICE arrests rise in Gallatin Valley

Bozeman immigrant community gripped by fear as ICE arrests rise in Gallatin Valley

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she moved to Montana for work and has lived in the community as she built a life here.

She said recent immigration enforcement activity has left many people afraid to go about their normal routines. According to the woman, there were days last week when she and others chose not to go to work because they feared being detained.

A federal judge ordered the release of 20-year-old David Cortes Torres on Tuesday after ruling his Fifth Amendment right to due process had been violated. Cortes Torres was detained following recent immigration enforcement activity in Bozeman.

RELATED: Judge orders release of detained man born in Mexico and living in Bozeman

The woman said one of the biggest fears among many immigrant families is the possibility of being detained without having the opportunity to say goodbye to loved ones.

She also described an incident during recent immigration enforcement activity in which, she said, a man hid inside a trash can to avoid immigration officers.

Woman describes fear in Gallatin County following recent ICE activity

Another concern, she said, is that people feel they are being judged based on the color of their skin and worry they may be perceived as immigrants because of their appearance.

When asked whether she is currently living in fear, the woman said there remains significant uncertainty within the community.

MTN News has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement multiple times regarding last week's arrests but has not yet received a response.