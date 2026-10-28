BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Bozeman nonprofit is working to secure its home and expand opportunities for local children to learn horsemanship and build confidence through time spent with horses.

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Windhorse Equine Learning hopes to secure its future by year's end

Windhorse Equine Learning has until Dec. 31 to purchase its current property off Johnson Road. Founder Darcy Minter says the organization is about 90% of the way to its fundraising goal, with approximately $175,000 left to raise.

“We have to get this done by December 31st,” Minter said.

Minter started Windhorse Equine Learning 14 years ago as a mobile program. The nonprofit eventually established its current facility through a donor-supported arrangement that included a 10-year lease and the goal of purchasing the property.

After the property owner died last year, the timeline to complete the purchase moved up.

Building confidence through horses

Windhorse provides children with opportunities to learn horsemanship while developing social and emotional skills, including leadership and confidence.

For 7-year-old Leilani, a day at the facility means riding horses, navigating an obstacle course and decorating Taco, one of the horses, for a Wednesday afternoon show.

“We are doing glitter, rainbow, we are going to eventually put on a veil!” she said while describing the decorations.

Volunteer Lori Mellon said she was drawn to the program after seeing the need for more opportunities for children to interact with horses.

“There's a lot of horses around here, but not every kid gets to talk to them and hang out with them and learn how to groom and things like that,” Mellon said.

Minter said one of the program's biggest benefits is the confidence children gain from working with large animals.

“The biggest benefit kids get from this program is really confidence,” Minter said.

Plans for future expansion

Purchasing the property would be the first step in Windhorse's long-term plans. Minter hopes a second phase of development would include a larger arena, classroom space and an area where parents could watch their children participate.

With a larger facility that operates year-round, the expansion could allow the nonprofit to serve 40% to 50% more children, Minter said.

For Minter, keeping the property and growing the program is about preserving a resource for the broader community.

“This is a community organization, a community barn we want people to feel as if it is theirs,” Minter said.

Mellon hopes the program will continue to create opportunities for more children to experience horses.

“Hopefully provide more opportunities with more kids in the community to come out and experience horses,” Mellon said.

Windhorse Equine Learning is seeking community support to raise the remaining $175,000 needed to purchase the property by Dec. 31. More information about the nonprofit and how to contribute is available through its website.