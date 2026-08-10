Wildfire smoke is lingering in Montana. Could IV therapy offer relief?

Wildfire smoke lingering across the Gallatin Valley is making for hazy skies, and some people say they are feeling the effects, too.

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Local IV Centers Busy

For Charles MacMillan, a walk up Pete's Hill with his two dogs, Leaf and Moose, is part of his everyday routine.

Lately, though, the smoke has made the outing a little harder to enjoy.

“It went from a little bit of smoke to a lot of smoke to a lot more smoke,” MacMillan said.

About a week ago, MacMillan was spending time outdoors with friends when he said they began experiencing unfamiliar headaches.

“We were definitely outside in the smoke and all of us noticed unfamiliar headaches, and we were like, ‘Is there any Advil around or something? What is going on here?’”

MacMillan said he also noticed a fuzzy feeling in his head.

“You feel fuzzy in your head for sure,” he said.

He is not alone in noticing changes after spending time outside.

For some people, that has prompted a search for relief — including IV therapy.

IV therapy has become an increasingly popular wellness service in Bozeman. Breanna Feddes, owner of Bozeman IV and a registered nurse, said the clinic has seen increased interest when environmental conditions are difficult.

“Anytime there is a sickness going on or allergies or just heat, we see an uptick in people coming in and just feeling it on their bodies,” Feddes said.

With the smoke lingering, Feddes said some clients have reported increased allergy symptoms and fatigue.

“Having more increased allergy symptoms, more increased fatigue,” she said.

Feddes showed what goes into one of the clinic's IV bags, starting with saline and adding vitamins, minerals and amino acids depending on the treatment.

“Rapid delivery of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, hydration to the bloodstream,” Feddes said.

The infusions typically take about 30 to 60 minutes and can be administered at the clinic or through the business' mobile service.

The cost of an IV treatment ranges from about $100 to $300, depending on the type of infusion.

Feddes said IV therapy is one option some people are using when they feel run down.

She also said IV therapy can help provide hydration and antioxidants during periods of what she described as increased oxidative stress.

Health professionals generally recommend limiting exposure to wildfire smoke when possible, particularly when air quality reaches unhealthy levels.

Back on Pete's Hill, MacMillan said he has tried IV therapy before and may consider another infusion if the smoky conditions continue.

“While I was drinking, I definitely utilized IV therapy a few times and that works like a champ,” MacMillan said.

As of Monday, the air quality index in the Bozeman area was considered unhealthy.

Bozeman IV will soon be moving to a downtown location and will offer more wellness treatments. More information can be found here: https://www.bozemaniv.com