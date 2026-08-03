Wildfire smoke health risks and how to protect yourself in Southwest Montana

BUTTE — Wildfire smoke from fires burning in eastern Washington, Oregon, and Idaho is filling Montana's skies, and Butte-Silver Bow public health officials say knowing when to stay inside — and how to clean the air in your home — can make a real difference.

Jenny Ellis, the public health emergency preparedness coordinator for Butte-Silver Bow, says wildfire smoke is especially dangerous because of how small its particles are.

"The reason wildfire smoke is such an important thing for people to be aware of is that it is made up of much smaller particles than some other types of air pollution," Ellis said.

Unlike dust, which has much larger particulate matter that can get caught by mucous membranes or nose hairs, small particles from wildfire smoke can travel deeper into the body.

"So, when you breathe in wildfire smoke, it's able to travel much more deeply into your respiratory system, even all the way out to the very ends of your lungs, which then connect to your bloodstream," Ellis said.

Once in the bloodstream, Ellis says the particles can exacerbate health problems, especially for vulnerable populations including pregnant women, the elderly, children, and those with existing heart or lung issues.

Ellis recommends checking a government-tracked air quality map that is updated regularly to determine when it is safe to be outside.

"If you really want to open your windows at night to cool down your house or you wanna take your dog on a walk, maybe wait until the evening when you check the air quality, and it's down in the low 50's instead of up in the orange zone," Ellis said.

Keeping good air quality inside the home is just as important. Butte-Silver Bow has been lending out air purifiers for 4 years, but this summer there is a waiting list. However, Ellis says there is a budget-friendly, do-it-yourself alternative.

"All you need to make this is a normal box fan," Ellis said.

A box fan, duct tape, and a furnace filter labeled "MERV 13" are all that is needed. Ellis says it is also important to attach the filter in the correct direction.

"And then the air will pass through the filter. It will shoot clean air out into your home, and it is a pretty good alternative or dupe for an air purifier that you can buy," Ellis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

