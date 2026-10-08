Western House Debate 2026: Flint and Forstag face off in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — On Thursday, Oct. 8, the Montana Television Network hosted a 30-minute candidate forum in Bozeman, in the race for Montana’s 1st Congressional District. Republican candidate Aaron Flint and Democratic candidate Sam Forstag answered questions from MTN Senior Political Reporter Jonathon Ambarian.

The two candidates identified many of the same goals for the state, but they each argued the other isn’t the right choice to make them happen.

“He’ll say one thing and then do another thing here,” Republican Aaron Flint said of Democrat Sam Forstag.

“Empty words don’t do much,” Forstag said, in response to Flint.

Flint, an Army veteran and radio talk show host, and Forstag, a wildland firefighter and union leader, met in Bozeman for a 30-minute candidate forum, presented by the Montana Television Network.

Both men said affordability is a top priority for their campaigns, but there wasn’t much overlap in how they wanted to address it. Flint focused on Montana industry.

“That means investing in trades and trades education; it means mining and manufacturing and making our timber industry great again, and that's how we're going to make the Montana dream affordable again,” he said.

Flint also called for a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax, until oil shipments in the Strait of Hormuz recover.

Forstag said politicians have treated affordability as a “buzzword,” but haven’t actually resolved it. He said they’ll have to work together across party lines to get something serious done.

“By investing to build housing that the people who build it can actually afford, and by making sure that we are not stuck on the health insurance corporations’ part of our health care system – that people can actually get care that gets them the care when they need it,” he said.

Both candidates said any data center construction needs to protect Montana electricity and water – and both said their opponent was compromised on the issue because of campaign spending from PACs.

“We cannot afford another puppet for AI companies,” Forstag said. “As a congressman, I'll fight for you, not those companies.”

“His own Democrat opponents told you that he is funded by billionaires and AI and big data donors,” said Flint.

Forstag said Flint hadn’t been clear enough in opposing data center construction on public lands. Flint accused Forstag of having previously supported data centers and backtracking.

Forstag said he understands the struggles working-class Montanans face, but Flint claimed he was out of touch with the 1st District, based on his previous work as a lobbyist for organizations like the ACLU. Flint talked about making connections with everyday Montanans during his years on the radio, but Forstag said he had been backing Trump administration policies that were hurting the state.

“He's for they/them, I'm for you,” Flint said. “I've been fighting for you behind a microphone, like this every single day. I'd go to Iraq and I'd come back and get behind the microphone. I'd go to Afghanistan and come back and get behind the microphone.”

“Aaron, thank you for all the fighting you're doing behind a microphone,” Forstag responded. “While you've been in that air-conditioned recording studio, it's been getting pretty hot out here.”

Both candidates sought to highlight connections to labor unions. Flint expressed his support for workers at the Stillwater platinum and palladium mine and touted an endorsement from Montana carpenters.

“It is rare for a Republican to get union endorsements, but I've got it because they are sick and tired of Democrats killing union jobs,” he said.

Forstag said he’s backed by 17 unions, and he said he’d fought for his fellow Forest Service employees as a union vice president in the aftermath of DOGE budget cuts.

“I would have loved to have your support, Aaron, when we were fighting back against those cuts and that assault,” he said.

The 1st District covers western Montana, including Kalispell, Missoula, Butte and Bozeman. The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who is not running for reelection. Both Republicans and Democrats have identified the race as a key election in the nationwide battle for the House.

Flint is an Army veteran and radio talk show host from Kalispell. Forstag is a wildland firefighter and union leader from Missoula.

According to MTN’s standard criteria for hosting forums, Flint and Forstag were invited to participate. A Libertarian candidate, Nick Sheedy, is also on the ballot.

Watch the debate here: