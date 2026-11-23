BOZEMAN — Bozeman’s north side is changing fast. Once known for its quiet, funky industrial character, the neighborhood is now seeing major development, bringing new housing, commercial space and questions about what that growth could mean for the area.

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Major changes coming to Northside bozeman

“The neighborhood has come a long way,” said Thompson Limanek.

Limanek is the owner of Green Seam Designs, a custom furniture shop that has operated on the north side since 2015. He remembers when the neighborhood looked much different.

“We chose it because it was quiet and we could park sideways in the street with a load full of wood, bring it in and no one would honk at you,” Limanek said. “It was a fun, industrial, funky area.”

Today, Green Seam Designs sits between two major developments that will bring around 100 new units to the area.

When asked what he initially thought when he learned about the developments, Limanek had one immediate concern.

“My first thought was, where’s everyone going to park?” he said.

Limanek said he has closely followed development plans and remembers discussions about a parking garage for the area. City officials said that plan was scrapped because of high costs, with structured parking in the area costing more than $60,000 per space.

Parking is not his only concern.

“Are these affordable units? Are any of my people, any of my employees, going to actually be able to purchase one of these units, live in one of these units?” Limanek said.

Let's take a closer look at these two developments.

Wallace Works

One of the developments is Wallace Works.

Erik Nelson is a partner in the development, which is being built on the historic Lehrkind Brewery site from the early 1900s.

Many people may remember the Lehrkind wall, which stood for more than a century before it was torn down in 2014.

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The site is now home to a mixed-use development that includes 11 two-story row homes for sale.

“It’s a range. Just under mid-to-high $500,000s all the way to $1.3 million,” Nelson said of the prices.

Wallace Works also offers 47 apartment units for rent, seven of which will be affordable. The development also includes a handful of live-work units and four commercial spaces.

“We’re trying to create things that are a little more accessible for those that live here and work here,” Nelson said. “And so I think that’s a real opportunity of what it’s going to bring to the neighborhood, and maintain the unique character this place has.”

Nelson grew up around the area and said he is excited for Wallace Works to be completed around March 2027.

But Wallace Works is not the only major development taking shape on the north side.

Bozeman Yards

“We’re standing in front of the Bozeman Yards project, which is a residential condominium project,” said David Fine, an urban renewal manager with the city of Bozeman who has focused heavily on the northeast side of town.

“These are condominiums for sale. I think there’s underground parking, there’s some kind of townhome-style development here, and there’s even a couple of affordable housing units,” Fine said.

BOZEMAN YARDS

I attempted to reach the developers of Bozeman Yards but was unsuccessful.

According to information from Fine and the Bozeman Yards website, the development will be a five-story, mixed-use project that includes three residential buildings with 39 residential units ranging from one to four bedrooms.

Prices range from around $900,000 to $4.6 million.

I asked if Fine thought Wallace Works and Bozeman Yards would fit into the north side scene.

“I think they’re different projects,” Fine said. “You know, Wallace Works is really focused more on attainable housing, and Bozeman Yards is a higher price point. I think it’s interesting that we have this neighborhood in Bozeman that has development that’s targeting all parts of the spectrum. I think that makes for a great neighborhood.”

For people like Limanek, who have worked in the neighborhood for years, the developments represent another chapter of change on Bozeman’s north side.

“I do believe that Wallace Works put in a good amount of effort to have things be slightly more affordable,” Limanek said. “Definitely a little more with the actual neighborhood aesthetic.”

As development continues, Limanek hopes the north side does not lose the character that drew him there in the first place.

“As these new sleek buildings come up, it definitely loses that sort of fun feel of the north side,” Limanek said. “It’s just changing the character of the neighborhood.”

To learn more about Wallace Works, visit this link: https://www.wallaceworksbzn.com

To learn more about Bozeman Yards, visit this link: https://bozemanyards.com