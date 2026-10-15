BUTTE — Volunteers for congressional candidate Sam Forstag are gathering in Butte, Missoula, Bozeman, and Kalispell for a day of action to collect food for the local food bank.

Watch here as Sam Forstag and volunteers collect food for local pantries:

Volunteers with candidate Sam Forstag's campaign rally to support local food banks

"We’re hosting a day of action across the state that includes canned food drives here in Butte. We got one in Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell. We’re reaching out and actually trying to help our neighbors," said Sam Forstag, the democratic candidate for Montana's western congressional seat.

Before Forstag's arrival, Butte campaign volunteer Sarah Borduin labels and sets up boxes at the Carpenter's Union Hall. Donated items will be delivered to the local food bank.

"We know that people are getting crunched with the fuel prices, with diesel above $6, with gas prices rising. We know that people are getting scrunched and where they get scrunched the most is their food and anything where they are making choices between one thing or another," said Borduin.

The event is taking place as Forstag’s opponent, Aaron Flint, prepares to welcome President Donald Trump. Forstag says he and his team are working on the food drive because they want to help their neighbors.

"You should have a chance to earn a life of dignity without working two or three jobs trying to do it. I think that’s the sort of thing that is actually bringing people together. That’s why we’re up three in the polls. That’s why the President’s coming to try to bail out Aaron Flint up in Kalipsell right now. It’s cause they’re scared," said Forstag.

