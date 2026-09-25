VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. — Businesses operating in Virginia City's state-owned historic properties are wrapping up the tourism season after a turbulent year marked by steep lease increases from the Montana Heritage Commission.

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Virginia City businesses adapt after Montana Heritage Commission lease controversy

The Montana Heritage Commission, a state agency under the Montana Department of Commerce, issued new lease agreements earlier this year that several longtime business owners said were too much for their bottom lines. Several people were put out of business before new lease agreements were issued.

Becky DiGiovanni, who operates a business out of a state-owned historic property, said communication among Main Street businesses has suffered.

"One thing that's been tough this year is just the camaraderie on Main Street," DiGiovanni said.

DiGiovanni said the short tourism season in Virginia City demands cooperation among business owners.

"Everyone is critical to each other, and the success of everyone really is communication on Main Street. We're a team and we've lost that team aspect," she said.

One family displaced by the lease changes found a way to keep their business alive. Shauna and Kirk Belding, the former owners of Bob's Place — Virginia City's historic pizza restaurant — relocated from state property to a small private space with help from private businesses.

"We've all made some major adjustments. You know, going from a 1,000 square feet to 80 square feet. We've kind of learned to dance together," Shauna Belding said.

The transition drew an outpouring of community support, according to employee Shade Noble.

"People were here. People were showing up. You know, it was the whole community, and that's when I thought... it's gonna work. You know? We're gonna do good," Noble said.

The pizza recipe carried over to the new location, as did the Beldings' tradition of hiring local teenagers for their first jobs — a practice Kirk Belding has maintained for three decades.

Employee Henry Gatewood said the job has been a valuable experience.

"It's a good start to learn how to talk to people and learn how to get paid and learn the math on that. Learn how to have a good boss like Shauna and Kirk," Gatewood said.

Fellow employee Jack Leonard said the uncertainty earlier this year was difficult.

"I'm very grateful, you know? I was very bummed when we heard last winter like when it was going on. It was all in the air," Leonard said.

Kirk Belding said his young employees were deeply worried about losing their jobs.

"Those two boys were really bummed this winter. They were like what are we gonna do? What are we gonna do for a job? I mean they really, really love this place and, you know, I've hired hundreds of high school kids, first time jobs. That's where all the grey hair comes from," Kirk Belding said.

The pizza shack and other businesses are open for the weekend and possibly longer depending on the weather. DiGiovanni said she hopes the town moves into the next season with a fresh start.

"Consistency, honesty... support from the top down. We need to have support and just understand that we're all in this together and we all need each other and we all have to work together," DiGiovanni said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

