BELGRADE — BELGRADE, Mont. — Members of the Belgrade community gathered with Belgrade School District No. 44 at the Special Events Center on Veterans Day to honor local veterans and remember those who never made it home.

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Veterans Day Ceremony in Belgrade honors those who served

Among those recognized was 50-year-old Travis Volkman, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I spent four years in the United States Marine Corps. I did scout sniper, force recon and light armored reconnaissance,” Volkman said.

Volkman was one of several military service members honored during the Veterans Day ceremony.

Belgrade schoolchildren filled the bleachers as the community came together for the program. The ceremony included patriotic music performed by the Belgrade High School band, choir and orchestra.

For Volkman, the ceremony was especially meaningful because he now works with many of the students who attended.

“I’m a teacher here at the school. Most of the students know I am, so that’s a little bit more upbeat for me,” Volkman said.

Veterans also received service coins recognizing their contributions to the armed forces.

“Branches have their own individual service coins. They have coins for squadrons, and they’re just kind of a memorial trade that you can do with other squadrons, other military veterans,” Volkman said. “It just has a lot of meaning.”

The Belgrade community showed its support for veterans throughout the special day.

“Just to see the support that our community, our school here in Belgrade, has for our veterans is important, and it means a lot,” Volkman said.

